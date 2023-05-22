Ex-One Direction Member Niall Horan Announces “The Show” Live On Tour In 2024

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global superstar and ex-One Direction member Niall Horan announced today (May 22) The Show Live on Tour 2024, his most extensive tour yet and first since his 2018 headline run called the Flicker World tour. For the upcoming trek, he will perform songs from all three solo efforts, including The Show, set for release on June 9 via Capitol Records.

Produced by entertainment goliath Live Nation (LN), the North American leg will kick off at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on May 29, 2024, and includes shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 3, NYC’s iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on June 14, and The Kia Forum in Cali on July 27.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi/AAdvantage presale on Tuesday (May 30). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday (June 2) at 10 am local time. The tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences in North America for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include invitations to the pre-show Horan-themed lounge, VIP gift items and more via VIPnation.com.

A deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the complexity and uncertainty of love, the upcoming album, The Show, is a spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth. On release day, Horan will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on The TODAY Show. He’ll also perform at festivals worldwide this summer, including Boston Calling.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” says Horan. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Horan, who joined NBC’s The Voice this season as a new coach, performed his recent single “Meltdown” on the show last week.

NIALL HORAN – “The Show”

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre