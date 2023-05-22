Miley Cyrus Is Done With Arenas, For Now At Least

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Despite the success of her Bangerz world tour in 2014, pop artist Miley Cyrus says she’s done with arena tours, for now at least.

Miley shared the insight during a recent interview with British Vogue, where she discussed the success of her recent single, Flowers, noting that its “been a minute” since she last toured.

“After the last show I did [The tour closer at Perth Arena in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” Cyrus told British Vogue. “Not only ‘can’t’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own? And, you know what…”

She went on to note that singing for large crowds in arenas isn’t really the vibe she’s looking for anymore.

“Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

While 2014 was her most recent major arena run, Cyrus has undertaken multiple smaller scale tours since then, including the brief Milky Milky Milk Tour in 2015, which saw her play select dates at smaller venues in the U.S., including New York’s Terminal 5 and the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

She also launched her “Attention” tour in 2022, which hit just six markets, with performances at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles along with several South American arena shows.