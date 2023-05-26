TikTok Adds #NewMusic Hub For New Releases

TikTok has added a hub to promote new music dubbed #NewMusic and YouTube is testing a similar new music feed. Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok’s #NewMusic efforts.

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

Here’s the rundown…

photo via TikTok

Many of us find our favorite new artists and songs on TikTok already, and the #NewMusic hub brings together all the new releases from new and established artists on TikTok, all in one easy to find place on the app. To find it, all you have to do is “new music” into the search bar, and you can find all the best new music on the app.

Why use it?

Now, artists like you will have a much easier time sharing their newest work on TikTok, making it even easier to connect with new fans from all over the world. Just use the hashtag, share your stuff, and start connecting on TikTok today.