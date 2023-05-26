Chelsea Blythe Named Executive VP of A&R at Universal Music Group Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville has named Chelsea Blythe as Executive Vice President of A&R.

Blythe began her career as an A&R intern at Interscope before becoming department coordinator, where she worked on artists including Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Rae Sremmurd and others. She joined Columbia Records in 2016 and was named Vice President (VP) of A&R, signed Symba as her first artist and helped develop multi-platinum-selling artists The Kid LAROI and Polo G.

In 2021, Blythe reunited with A&R executive Tunji Balogun, who found Blythe for that pivotal first internship at Def Jam Records. As Senior Vice President of A&R at Def Jam, Blythe led A&R efforts on Armani White, 26AR, and Anella Herim, among others.

“I’m so excited to bring Chelsea to UMG Nashville as EVP A&R,” says UMGN Chair & CEO Cindy Mabe. “Her bold leadership, dynamic spirit, and passion for the music and artists will align perfectly with the culture we are building. Her love for country music brought her to Nashville, and her dynamic presence and impeccable instincts will help lead our artist development strategy and innovate the future of country music.”

“I’m very excited to begin this chapter of my career with UMGN,” says Blythe. “I have immense respect and passion for country music, and I am honored that Cindy has recognized my enthusiasm with this opportunity. I am inspired by her unwavering leadership and look forward to implementing my experience in this role while building with the country community.”