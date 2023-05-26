Music Agent Alex Chaykin And Physical Production Agent Brady Torgeson Named Partners At APA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Agency for the Performing Arts announced that longtime agents Brady Torgeson and Alex Chaykin have both been elevated to partner at the agency.

Chaykin, a veteran music agent who joined APA in 2012, focuses on helping music clients with touring as well crossovers in television, film and brand deals. His recent accomplishments include securing a new residency for Tyga at Wynn Las Vegas in 2023 and orchestrating a 50+ date arena tour for En Vogue with New Kids on The Block In 2022.

His client roster includes En Vogue, Ceelo Green, Rich The Kid, Tyrese, Fat Joe, Eric Benet, Melanie Fiona, Paul Oakenfold, and Sean Kingston, among others.

“APA has provided me an amazing opportunity over the last decade to grow my client’s businesses across a number of platforms and it has been great doing this alongside my fabulous colleagues. Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne have done an amazing job steering the ship into the next phase for APA and I am extremely excited about what’s to come,” Chaykin said.

“Alex has not only been an exceptional agent for his clients, but he is extremely collaborative, a team player, a leader within the Music department and a mentor to younger agents at APA, checking off all the box’s we look for in a partner, which makes his promotion so richly deserved,” added APA CEO Jim Gosnell and APA President Jim Osborne.

Brady Torgeson joined APA’s physical production department in 2013 after serving as an agent at Montana Artists in a similar capacity.

His client roster includes any respected producers, directors, cinematographers, production designers, costume designers, editors, 1st AD’s, 2nd Unit Directors and Stunt Coordinators in Film and Television.

“I’ve been very lucky to have spent the last ten years with APA surrounded by a group of tremendously smart agents, mentors and collaborators. To be invited into the Partnership group is a great honor and I’m excited to be a part of the continued growth of this agency,” Torgeson stated.