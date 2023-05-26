AIMP LA Chapter Awards 4th Annual ‘Linda Komorsky AIMP Scholarship’ to USC Rising Junior Jacqueline Gibson

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Gibson, who is headed into her junior year this fall, is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Music Industry Studies with minors in Professional and Managerial Communication, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (USC)

Originally from Austin, TX, Gibson started out as a Neuroscience major, but later transitioned to a focus on music. She is currently interning at Helix Records/Ultra Publishing and will be interning at Warner Music Group this summer in their A&R department.

Gibson quickly realized that while the human brain is fascinating, there's nothing as special to her as music, so she quickly changed gears and went all in. As a lover of trying new things, Gibson has gained experience in marketing, live event organization/production, publishing, A&R, and management all while maintaining Dean's List status and a 3.85 GPA during her studies at USC.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone in the AIMP for believing in me and providing me with opportunities and support to further my studies and explore what the music industry has to offer,” said Gibson. “I want to especially thank the Scholarship Committee members Barbie, Eric, Garrett, Jonathan, and Juliet for their continued kindness and help throughout this entire process. I felt a real connection with the entire Committee and to Linda Komorsky’s legacy. I am elated to continue my efforts in the industry and make Linda and the AIMP proud.”

“Our Scholarship Committee continues to find exceptional recipients each year, and Jacqueline Gibson is another perfect example of the students we aim to award,” said Marc Caruso, Los Angeles Chapter President of the AIMP, as well as President and CEO of Angry Mob Music Group. “Jackie is an exceptional student, musician, community member, and future executive. When she begins her career after graduating, we know she will make a positive and lasting impact on our industry.”

Barbie Quinn, Scholarship Committee Chairperson, added, “The Scholarship Committee was incredibly impressed with Jacqueline’s experience, passion for music, and community involvement – something she shares deeply with the late Linda Komorsky. As our fourth award winner, Jackie joins an esteemed list of young professionals, and we’re excited to see her bright future come to light.”

The scholarship was established in the name of respected music publishing exeuctive Linda Komorsky, who oversaw the administration of Steve Miller’s catalog and founded International Music Services, serving as the organization’s president for five years. She went on to become President of the USA Branch of EG Music, SVP of International Acquisitions and Marketing at BMG Music Publishing, SVP of Business Affairs at TouchTunes, and SVP and General Manager at Dimensional Music Publishing. She passed in 2014 after a traffic accident.