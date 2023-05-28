Grammy Museum Selects Students & Announces Gracie Abrams, G Flip & More As Guest Artists For 2023 Grammy Camp

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy Museum has announced that 86 talented high school students from 71 US cities in 22 states have been selected as participants in the 19th annual Grammy Camp program.

Gracie Abrams, G Flip, Moore Kismet, Paul Kein from LANY, and Lizzy McAlpine will be the guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The camp will be held from Sunday, July 16, to Saturday, July 22, at the University of Southern California’s (USC) Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

“Grammy Camp embodies the Grammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re thrilled that with the support of the Hot Topic Foundation, Camp has extended to seven days this year, allowing high school students interested in a career in music more time and immersion to study with leading industry professionals and artists, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

This Grammy In The Schools program is presented by the Grammy Museum and Hot Topic Foundation. Additional program support is provided by BeatHeadz, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Ford Motor Company Fund, Natalie Cole Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and the Recording Academy.

For a full list of the 2023 Grammy Camp selectees is available online HERE.