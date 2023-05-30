Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Hollywood Vampires Postpone U.S. Dates

Hollywood VampiresBy KevM CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Hollywood Vampires, the ‘super group’ comprised of veteran rock artists Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tom Henriksen and actor Johnny Depp, announced the postponement of multiple upcoming shows in the U.S.

According to a statement from the band, the Hollywood Vampires postponed their U.S. shows after Depp suffered an injury to his ankle.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe,” the statement posted to the band’s social media said.

Affected shows include:

July 28 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre Boch Center
July 29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
July 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

