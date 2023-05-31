Jamie Paulin Signs A Global Publishing Deal With Anthem Entertainment

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Anthem Entertainment’s Nashville-based music publishing division announced the signing of noted country songwriter Jamie Paulin to a worldwide publishing deal.

He’s also written hit songs for artists such as Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Ian Munsick, Shane Proffit, Travis Denning, Scotty McCreery, Jack Ingram, and Frank Ray, and currently writes with several Anthem songwriters, including Chris Janson, Jordan Davis, Shane Profitt, Nate Kenyon, Trae Landon, and Justin Lantz.

“After being friends with Noah Dewey for years and seeing the success he has had working with other writers, when the opportunity presented itself for us to work together, it just seemed like it was meant to be,” said Paulin in a recent statement. “I’m looking forward to this new venture and working with Gilles, Noah, Courtney, Chandler, and all the other folks at Anthem!”

“I’ve tried to sign Jamie for years, but the timing was never right,” added Noah Dewey, VP of Creative for Anthem Nashville. “We finally figured it out! I’m elated that he’s joining the Anthem family. His infectious personality is only overshadowed by his immense talent as a songwriter. I’m looking forward to continuing to build on Jamie’s already successful career!”