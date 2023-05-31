The Oakland As Showed Off The First Artists Renderings Of Their Proposed Las Vegas stadium

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Major League Baseball team the Oakland As revealed an artist’s rendering of the new stadium they hope to build in Las Vegas.

According to the team, the proposed $1.5 billion stadium would accommodate up to 30,000 fans and will be located on a nine-acre site near the south end of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

The stadium’s playing surface would allow for the outfield to be opened to the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard and would feature a partially retractable roof to protect fans from inclement weather, the team said.

Along with hosting As baseball, the stadium would also host other sports events as well as concerts, entertainment and community events, the team noted.

“We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home,” A’s team president Dave Kaval said in a statement. “As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth and fostering investments in the community.

“Thanks to the vision of Bally’s and GLPI, we have the opportunity to bring baseball to one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada governor, legislative leaders, Clark County commissioners and the Southern Nevada communities as we move forward with plans on our new home.”

As part of their plan to build the new ballpark, the As are seeking support from Nevada taxpayers and the Nevada Legislature is currently weighing a proposal for up to $380 million in incentives for the project.

According to CBS News, the proposed incentive plan would see Nevada forgo up to $180 million in transferable tax credits from the developer and Clark County would be on the hook for $120 million in county bonds, which would help to defray the costs of construction and be paid off over time.

However, a recent poll by the Nevada Independent revealed that voters have mixed feelings about the plan with just 41% supporting the use of public money for the project, while 38% opposed it.