Laura Pausini Named The 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year

SEVILLE, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — The Latin Recording Academy announced that the Latin Grammy-winning recording artist Laura Pausini has been named as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year.

Pausini will be honored for her career as a multi-lingual performer and for her commitment to social justice causes, including equality for women and LGBTQ+ people and world hunger.

“Laura Pausini is one of the most talented and beloved artists of her generation whose commitment to advocacy and equal rights is exemplary,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “Throughout her more than three-decade career her extraordinary voice continually breaks down barriers across languages and genres, creating a special bond with audiences around the world.”

“I am extremely honored to receive this incredible recognition from The Latin Recording Academy. To be named Person of the Year at this moment, when I am celebrating 30 years of my career, is something that I still cannot describe, I can only feel a deep gratitude for The Latin Academy and its members, for my colleagues who have always welcomed me with open arms, but, above all, for my beloved audiences who have made a dream born in my hometown in Italy a beautiful reality, and who have taken me to places I never dreamed I would reach with my music. The Spanish language has opened doors for me from a young age, it has made me feel at home, it has inspired me to move forward and to explore and live music without barriers or limits. To say today that I will receive this important recognition fills me with great pride, joy, strength to continue taking strong steps and to inspire the new generation of artists who lift the music they carry in their hearts on high. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I am very excited. See you soon in Sevilla,” Pausini added.

Pausini will be honored at a gala event featuring tribute concert, including renditions of her renowned repertoire performed by an array of notable artists and friends as part of the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Week in Sevilla, Spain. The full details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Past Latin Recording Academy Persons of the Year include Marco Antonio Solís (2022), Rubén Blades (2021), Juanes (2019), Maná (2018), Alejandro Sanz (2017), Marc Anthony (2016), Roberto Carlos (2015), Joan Manuel Serrat (2014), Miguel Bosé (2013), Caetano Veloso (2012), Shakira (2011), Plácido Domingo (2010), Juan Gabriel (2009), Gloria Estefan (2008), Juan Luis Guerra (2007), Ricky Martin (2006), José José (2005), Carlos Santana (2004), Gilberto Gil (2003), Vicente Fernández (2002), Julio Iglesias (2001) and Emilio Estefan (2000).