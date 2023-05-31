Staind Drops New Video for “Lowest In Me” Single With New Album Release in the Fall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum rock band Staind has released the official video for their first single in 12 years, “Lowest In Me,” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen, Due Fall 2023 via BMG/Alchemy Recordings.

The single features frontman Aaron Lewis‘ unmistakable baritone over hard-rocking instrumentals with a vast chorus. It’s Staind’s signature sound but with a twist. The years have not dulled Lewis’ vocals as he unleashes the beast about halfway into the song.

The new video, directed by DJay Brawner, is set inside a mental institution, with the dark heaviness of the song fitting the despair you see within the walls of the asylum and the main character trying to escape them. Twelve years have not numbed or dumbed down this band’s heaviness or the thought-provoking music they’re known for.

Check out the video below.

In addition, Lewis has been on the road in support of his latest solo effort, Frayed at Both Ends, on his An American Patriot Tour. A live show review and inteview with the complex frontman can be viewed HERE.