Eric Church To Serve As 2023 Artist-In-Residence At Country Music Fall of Fame & Museum

June 20, 2023 – NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – In recognition of his standing as one of country music’s most innovative talents, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has invited 10-time Grammy nominee Eric Church to be its 18th artist-in-residence.

The museum’s annual artist-in-residence series spotlights an artist with an exemplary body of work and asks the featured artist to create one-of-a-kind performances over multiple evenings. The museum’s intimate CMA Theater is a blank canvas, with the understanding that the artist will curate shows that inspire appreciation for their talents and vision – often incorporating different themes and special guests.

Church will produce and perform two shows, on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 29-30), with doors opening at 7 pm. Tickets to each performance range from $75 to $500 (plus ticketing fees) with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit museum’s educational mission. Museum members and Church’s “Church Choir” fan club will have access to a special presale this Thursday (June 22) at 10 am. Tickets to both shows will be available to the public this Friday (June 23) at 10 am.

Church joins a group of past participants that includes 10 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Cowboy Jack Clement opened the series in 2003, and other past honorees include (in chronological order) Earl Scruggs, Tom T. Hall, Guy Clark, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Douglas, Vince Gill, Buddy Miller, Connie Smith, Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs, Alan Jackson, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Miranda Lambert, Marty Stuart and John Prine.

“Throughout his career, Eric has constantly stretched boundaries with his music and challenged long-standing conventions in his recordings and his live performances,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Our artist-in-residence series offers him the freedom to showcase his ever-evolving creative vision. We’re grateful to him for volunteering his time and fierce individualism to the series, which benefits the museum and its nonprofit mission.”

“As a student of the rich history of country music’s most prolific artists, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a shrine of reverence for this songwriter’s heart,” shared Church. “I’m honored and humbled to be included in such esteemed company.”

In addition to serving as 2023 artist-in-residence, Church will also be the subject of a new exhibition at the museum exploring the life and career of the CMA Entertainer of the Year winner. Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, presented by Gibson, opens July 13 and will chronicle Church’s path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his prominence as one of country music’s most authentic voices and revered rule-breakers. The exhibit is included with museum admission and will run until June 2024.

The artist-in-residence announcement comes ahead of the kickoff of Church’s The Outsiders Revival Tour this Thursday, June 22.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 29 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 6 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 21 Cheyenne, Wyo. / Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 23 Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds North Dakota State Fair

July 27 Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks

Aug. 13 Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair

Aug. 17 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 10 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 21 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7 Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol

Oct. 15 Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park GoldenSky Festival