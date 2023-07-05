Adele Warns Fans Against Throwing Stuff At Her During Shows

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — British singer Adele cautioned fans against joining the seemingly growing trend of hurling things at performers during concerts, noting that she would “kill” anyone who tried to pelt her.

In a widely shared clip from a recent performance at Caesar’s Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Adele spared no expletives when warning fans not to throw stuff at her.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” Adele said from stage while brandishing a t-shirt cannnon. “F–king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me,” she added.

In recent weeks, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles, and Kelsea Ballerini were all hit in the face by fan-thrown objects during shows. Pop icon Pink had a show briefly interrupted by a fan throwing her mother’s ashes on stage, while Lil Nas X seemed bemused when a fan tossed an anatomically accurate sex toy on stage during his headlining set at Lollapalooza Stockholm on Saturday night.