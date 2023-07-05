Beyoncé Cancels Pittsburgh Concert

PITTSBURGH, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Beyoncé has dropped out of her upcoming show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in August, reportedly due to logistical and scheduling challenges.

The show, which was part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was slated to land at Acrisure Stadium on August 9th but on Wednesday, the stadium’s official social media announced the scheduling change.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

Other concerts in the region, including Beyoncé’s July 29th performance at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 1st at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, and August 6th at FedEx Field in Washington D.C. are still on the schedule.