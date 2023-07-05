Floor Jansen Cancels Multiple Shows, Citing Exhaustion

(CelebrityAccess) — Dutch singer Floor Jansen announced the cancellation of multiple upcoming performances after she was hospitalized following performance in Finland with Nightwish.

Jansen, who is currently in the late stages of pregnancy, announced the scheduling change in a statement posted to her website.

“I became exhausted after my last show with Nightwish in Finland. So much so that I collapsed and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. There, the doctors determined that my baby is healthy and I don’t have any serious illnesses. However, I was so fatigued that continuing to work is no longer an option. The show with Nightwish in Oslo had to be canceled as a result of this. That was 3 weeks ago. I had hoped that I would be able to rebuild enough energy to still perform those wonderful solo shows in the Netherlands. But unfortunately, that’s not the case,” Jansen wrote.

Affected performances include Jansen’s July 6th performance at Royal Park Live in Baarn, Netherlands, and two shows on July 8th at Caprera in Bloemendaal, Netherlands.