Jimmy Buffett Makes A Surprise Appearance At A Mac McAnally Show

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (CelebrityAccess) — After dropping out of multiple shows in recent weeks, including a headlining appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee, ‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett surprised fans with an appearance during a concert by Mac McAnally in Rhode Island over the weekend.

The concert, which took place at Sunset Cove in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on Sunday, saw Buffett join McAnally, a longtime member of Buffett’s Coral Reefers band, for a rendition of Alan Jackson’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

“Well, it is good to see an audience, let me tell you that,” Buffett said on stage during the fan-captured video.

In May, Buffett announced he had been forced to reschedule a show in South Carolina after he was hospitalized in Rhode Island for an undisclosed medical condition.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” Buffett shared with fans in May.

Last week, he dropped out of a headlining slot at Summerfest on July 6th, where he was replaced on the lineup by the country act AJL, who have also now canceled their appearance at the festival due to a family emergency.