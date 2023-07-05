Journey Founding Member George Tickner, Dead At 76

(CelebrityAccess) — George Tickner, a founding member and songwriter for the band Journey, has died. He was 76.

His passing was announced by Journey guitarist Neal Schon, who shared news of Tickner’s death but did not provide any information about a cause of death.

Tickner joined Journey as a rhythm guitarist in 1973 along with Schon on guitar, Gregg Rolie on keyboards and vocals, and bassist Ross Valory. However, he left the group after the release of their debut album in order to attend Stanford University on a scholarship.

Following his departure from the group, he continued to write and compose music, and launched The Hive, the famed Los Angeles recording studiuo with fellow Journey alum Ross Valory.