PPL Reports Record Q2 Distrubutions For 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British copyright collective Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) announced a record-breaking quarterly distribution to performers and rightholders with a payout of more than £98 million in June.

June’s distribution, PPL’s second for 2023, was up by 37% year-on-year from the £71.3 million paid out during the same period in 2022 and represents the largest amount ever paid out in a single distribution by PPL.

According to PPL, pop songs and artists continue to be the primary driver of royalty revenue, but the company noted that classical music was expanding as well, accounting for more than £3.2 million of this year’s total distribution.

Since 2017, distributions in 2022, by PPL for classical performers and recording rightsholders was up by more than 50% from 2017.

Additionally, June’s distribution figures includes revenue from the licensing of music videos via PPL’s sister company, VPL, when they are played in public. Just over £2.5 million was paid out to recording rightsholders, PPL stated.

“This record June distribution demonstrates the high demand for the music we are proud to represent. Our success is built on a network of strong relationships with the people who work so hard to create and market British music. The global financial rewards and cultural standing achieved by this country’s music industry reflects that effort. We are proud to be supporting performers and recording rightsholders all over the world by ensuring they are fairly paid for their output,” stated Christine Geissmar, PPL’s Chief Operating Officer.