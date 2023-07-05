Taylor Swift Announces 14 New Shows For Europe

(CelebrityAccess) — Pop icon Taylor Swift announced a major expansion of the European leg of her record-breaking “Eras” Tour with 15 additional performances.

Newly announced shows include additional performances in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw, and Vienna.

The tour kicks off at Paris La Defense Arena on May 9th and concludes on August 17th at Wembley Stadium in London.

Additionally, Swift announced that Paramore will open for her on all European dates.

“Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming,” Swift said on social media.