TikTok Partners With The Tomorrowland Electronic Music Festival

July 5, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) TikTok has become the official content partner of the Tomorrowland Music Festival. The partnership will include TikTok LIVE broadcasts of headline performances from the main stage and behind-the-scenes and video-on-demand content from artists and creators.

TikTok will host 24 live streams with artists, DJs and producers, including Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Amber Broos, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren, who will be performing on the main stage.

There will also be in-app playlists, a search hub and activations, including a Tomorrowland global hub for fans to enjoy all the content, artist LIVEs and music from the weekend.

The #Tomorrowland hashtag is already hugely popular with the TikTok community (garnering more than 2.8 billion views), with creators using it to showcase their favorite festival content and performances.

Held every summer in Belgium, more than 400,000 fans will attend this year as the festival hosts a diverse line-up of electronic music genres, including house, techno, trance and drum and bass.

For the 17th edition, more than 750 artists will play across 16 stages, with the event again taking place over two weekends from July 21-23 and July 28-30.

Michael Kümmerle, business development lead, global music content and partnerships at TikTok, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest and most iconic festivals. With its legendary line-up and global audience, Tomorrowland is the perfect festival partner for our flourishing community of #ElectronicMusic lovers who congregate on TikTok. As our relationship with the genre deepens, we’re incredibly excited to help grow the festival further by giving our community 24 live streams and a 360-degree experience of Tomorrowland on TikTok.”

Electronic Music was announced last year as TikTok’s latest genre campaign. With 6.9 billion views, it is the central place for music fans on TikTok to celebrate the content, culture, artists and music across electronic and dance. #ElectronicMusic