Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Business News Industry News Technology News
ReverbNation Lives! Bandlab Just Gave the Legacy Platform A Makeover

ReverbNation Lives! Bandlab Just Gave the Legacy Platform A Makeover

Hypebot  Contact MePosted on
11 0

(HYPEBOT) – Once a leading platform for D.I.Y artist services, ReverbNation has been quiet in recent years, particularly since its November 2021 acquisition by BandLab Technologies.

Today BandLab unveiled fresh branding for ReverbNation and announced plans to invest in new features and “expand ReverbNation’s suite of artist services,” which include fan engagement tools and analytics.

“ReverbNation will build further on our current feature set, create additional roles to enrich our artist services offerings as well as further opportunities and develop better funnels for our artists to connect with professional management, labels, and teams to support their musical careers,” said BandLab Technologies CEO & Co-founder Meng Ru Kuok.

In May, BandLab Technologies completed a $25 million Series B1 funding round, resulting in a post-money valuation of $425 million.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now