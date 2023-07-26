AMR Songs Launches Christian Music Division And Acquires Catalog Rights Of Several Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AMR Songs (AMR), a full-service, global independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog marketing company founded by music industry veteran Tamara Conniff, has launched a new Christian division and acquired a breadth of interests in hundreds of songs by top artists and songwriters in the genre, including GMA Dove Award-winner and Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Sanctus Real, GMA Dove Award-winner and Grammy-nominated artist Phil Wickham, GMA Dove Award-nominated contemporary Christian artists Christy Nockels and Nathan Nockels, and chart-topping GMA Dove Award-winning hip-hop artist and songwriter Kevin “KB” Burgess.

“We are so pleased to announce AMR Songs has launched a new Christian division and acquired interests in songs by some of the most talented and celebrated artists and writers in contemporary Christian music, to include Sanctus Real, Phil Wickham, Christy Nockels and Nathan Nockels, KB, and Ryan Stevenson.It is a complete honor to have been entrusted to take care of these works and ensure the songs continue to reach new audiences for decades to come. AMR’s diverse catalog is a powerful collection of perennial hits and Christian music gems that we’re so proud to represent as we expand into the market,” said Conniff, AMR co-Founder and CEO.

Sanctus Real

AMR has acquired the master recordings of GMA Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Christian rock group Sanctus Real, which amassed eight No.1 singles and 19 Top 10s, including the smashes “Confidence” and “Unstoppable God.” The band, which consists of lead singer Dustin Lolli, drummer Mark Graalman, and guitarist Chris Rohman, originally formed in the late ‘90s and continues to thrive with over four million monthly streams.

Phil Wickham

AMR has acquired the publishing catalog of Phil Wickham, a leader in the modern worship movement, penning countless songs sung in churches around the world. He received the GMA Dove Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2022. His RIAA Platinum single, “This Is Amazing Grace” was ranked Billboard’s No.1 “Christian Airplay Song of the Year” in 2014 and won BMI’s “Christian Song of the Year” in 2015. Other songs in Wickham’s catalog of hits include “Your Love Awakens Me,” “Overwhelmed,” “At Your Name,” and “Beautiful,” among many others.

Christy Nockels and Nathan Nockels

AMR has acquired the publishing, recording, and producer interests of contemporary Christian superstar artist Christy Nockels and her longtime collaborator and husband Nathan Nockels. Both have had long, successful music careers since the late ‘90s, leading worship for over 3,000 young people at Metro Bible Study in Houston, and later signing with Michael W. Smith’s record label, Rocketown Records. They joined the Passion movement in 1997 as featured worship artists, and Christy went on to sign with sixstepsrecords, releasing three popular solo albums Life Light Up, Into the Glorious, and Let It Be Jesus – all of which are now part of AMR’s Christian catalog. Her hit singles include “Lord, I Need You,” “A Mighty Fortress,” “Into the Glorious,” and “By Our Love,” among many others.

KB

AMR has acquired interests in the publishing catalog and artist royalties of GMA Dove Award–winning Christian rapper, speaker, and podcaster Kevin Burgess (aka “KB”), including his chart-topping 2015 album Tomorrow We Live (Reach Records), whichreceived a Stellar Award nomination for Rap/Hip-Hop Gospel Album of the Year and debuted at No.1 on Bilboard’s Christian Albums chart. It also reached No.4 on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart. KB’s hit “100” from the EP of the same name topped Billboard’s Christian and Gospel charts and took home a GMA Dove Award for Rap/Hip-Hop Song of the Year in 2014. Other hits in the catalog are “No Chains,” “Hold Me Back,” “Today We Rebel.” and “Church Clap (feat. Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae),” which has over 36 million Spotify streams.

Ryan Stevenson

AMR has acquired the publishing catalog of artist and songwriter Ryan Stevenson, including TobyMac’s Grammy-nominated, No.1 single “Speak Life,” which he co-wrote, as well as his own 2015 album Fresh Start (Goatee) featuring the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Eye of the Storm,” which went to No.1 for 16 weeks in 2016, including nine weeks on Billboard’s Christian Airplay/Audience chart. “Eye of the Storm” topped Billboard’s Christian AC chart for 14 consecutive weeks and was listed as the No.2 Billboard Christian AC song that same year. The song also won a GMA Dove Award for Christian Pop Contemporary Song of the Year in 2017 and was nominated for two 2017 K-LOVE Fan Awards and a 2017 Billboard Music Award for “Top Christian Song.” The catalog also includes Stevenson’s 2018 album No Matter What (Goatee) which features collaborations with Bart Millard of MercyMe and Amy Grant, as well as the top single “With Lifted Hands,” which became his fourth consecutive Top 10 Billboard Christian Airplay single.