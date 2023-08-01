Late Motörhead Frontman Lemmy Kilmister To Be Honored At Wacken Open Air

WACKEN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, the late frontman of the legendary heavy metal band Motörhead, will be honored at the famed German rock festival Wacken Open Air.

Over the weekend, Motörhead’s Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will host Lemmy Forever, a series of events celebrating the life and legacy of the late rock icon.

Throughout the festival, there will also be numerous opportunities to raise a toast to Lemmy with fellow friends and bands on the bill and as part of the celebration of Lemmy’s life, his ashes will be enshrined at the Wacken festival site.

“Wacken was one of Lemmy’s dearest homes and we’re delighted he has a place here forever,” says manager Todd Singerman. “He was a man of the people, and as such, he ‘lived’ in many places worldwide. It’s our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his ‘homes’ globally, and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence.”

A founding member of Motörhead, Lemmy served as the band’s lead vocalist and only continuous member until his death in 2015 following a cancer diagnosis.