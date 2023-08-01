Rain And Mud Disrupt Wacken Open Air Festival

WACKEN, DE (vip-booking) – The notorious muddy and rainy conditions that often plague music festivals have appeared early at the renowned Wacken Open Air (WOA) in northern Germany, causing significant disruptions before the event officially begins.

The festival, which attracts around 85,000 attendees, has temporarily requested that fans not arrive at the festival grounds on the scheduled first arrival day, Monday. The camping areas have become “impassable” due to the heavy rainfall, as announced by the festival organizers on Monday through their official website.

“While bad weather is sometimes expected at festivals,” Wacken stated, “it is rare to encounter such extent of challenges.”

This year`s event features prominent headliners, including Iron Maiden and Megadeth, and the main program is set to kick off on Wednesday. However, Monday and Tuesday were designated as arrival days for festival-goers.

“If you are on your way to us, please stop your journey and find a suitable waiting spot where you are right now until we can inform you that the situation has improved,” the festival management urged.

The organizers, Stone Castle Rock Promotions, have reserved space at a parking lot near Volksparkstadion in Hamburg to accommodate those who have already begun their journey but are now stuck due to the unfavorable weather conditions. For those who have not started their trip, the festival advises postponing their travel plans.

Despite the weather challenges, Wacken Open Air assures attendees that “preparations continue as planned.” However, on Monday, the organizers anticipated they could only accommodate a quarter of the vehicles originally expected to arrive.

Wacken is a significant annual metal festival in the village of Wacken, south of Flensburg, in Schleswig-Holstein.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast indicates that festival-goers can expect more rain over the next five days, with a glimmer of hope for dry weather on the festival`s last day, Saturday.