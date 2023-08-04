Cardi B Will Not Face Charges After Throwing Her Mic At A Member Of The Audience

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Cardi B will not face criminal charges after hurling a microphone at a fan who threw a beverage at her while she was performing in Las Vegas last weekend.

In a statement provided to CNN, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Authorities did not mention Cardi B’s name in connection to the incident, CNN reported.

The incident occurred during Cardi B’s performance at Drai’s Beach Club when a fan tossed a cup of liquid at her while she performed her hit “Bodak Yellow.”

In viral video clips of the moment, Cardi can be seen to quickly react to the assault by throwing her microphone at the fan before the individual was removed from the venue by security staff.

However, in another video from the show, Cardi and her DJ are seen to be asking the crowd to ‘splash’ her with water due to the heat, but it is unclear if that request came before or after the microphone incident.