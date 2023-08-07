Former Kinks Keyboardist John Gosling, Dead At 75

(CelebrityAccess) — John Gosling, the former keyboardist for the legendary British rock band The Kinks, died on August 4th. He was 75.

The Kinks announced the musician’s death in a statement shared via social media: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

Born on 6 February 1948 in Devon, Gosling joined The Kinks in 1970 after auditioning with the band’s hit song “Lola.”

Gosling remained with the band until 1978, providing keyboards for albums such as Muswell Hillbillies, Everybody’s In Show-Biz, Preservation Acts 1 & 2, A Soap Opera and Sleepwalker.

He later joined some of his former bandmates, including Mick Avory, Jim Rodford and John Dalton to form the Kast Off Kinks. He retired from his career as a professional musician in 2008.

Following the news of his death, his fellow Kinks paid tribute to their fallen bandmate.

Ray Davies: Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.

Dave Davies: I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.

Mick Avory: Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him..