Kenley Flynn Named SVP Of Creative A&R At Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has elevated Kenley Flynn to the position of Vice President, Creative A&R.

In his new role at SMP, Flynn will take on oversight for signing and developing talent identifying and securing creative opportunities for the music publisher’s client roster.

Flynn joined Sony Music Publishing in 2020 as Sony Music Publishing in 2020 as Senior Director. He started his career at Combustion Music, where he spent the last decade working with country hitmakers such as Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and Jameson Rodgers.

“Being at Sony Music Publishing these last few years has been genuinely inspiring. I get to work with Nashville’s top songwriters, artists, and producers as well as with an A&R team that is world-class. I’m so proud of the story we are writing here and I’m grateful to Rusty and Josh for letting me play a role in that story,” Flynn stated.

“Kenley is a songwriter’s best friend. Over the last few years, he’s been instrumental in building the careers of some of today’s biggest breakthrough hitmakers. This promotion is so well deserved, and we are excited for him to take on this new role,” added Josh Van Valkenburg, Executive Vice President, Creative, at Sony Music Publishing Nashville.