Songwriter Joey Hyde Signs With Anthem Music Publishing

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Anthem Entertainment announced the signing of songwriter Joey Hyde to a worldwide publishing deal with Anthem Music Publishing.

Hyde, who gained notoriety in 2019 when “Made For You,” co-written with songwriters Benjy Davis and Neil Medley, and recorded by Jake Owen, was certified platinum in the U.S., gold status in Canada, and climbed to the pole position on Country Radio and the Billboard Country Airplay Chart in both Canada and the US.

His other credits include recordings by Walker Montgomery, Luke Dick, Sam Grow, Lindsay Ell, and Ryan Hurd, which helped to secure Hyde a nomination for MusicRow’s Top 100 Songwriters of 2021.

“Joey is someone I have wanted to work with for over ten years. He is an incredible talent, such a hard worker, and always brings the fun,” stated Courtney Crist, Senior Director of Creative at Anthem Music Publishing. “We were able to celebrate a #1 together with ‘Made For You’ (Jake Owen), and we at Anthem, can’t wait to celebrate more. We are so excited to have Joey join our roster!”

“I’m so excited to start this new chapter of my career with Anthem,” stated Hyde. “I’ve been working with Courtney for almost a decade, and I’m thrilled to get to make it official finally. The whole team is killer. Gilles dresses cool. Noah is a bro. Chandler is a cutie. Gonna be great.”