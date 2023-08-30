CelebrityAccess Announces New Features, including Expanded Analytics

STONINGTON, CT (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess, the ultimate hub for entertainment industry professionals, proudly announces the launch of updated cutting-edge analytics features that are set to redefine how insiders harness data to fuel success in the entertainment landscape. With a commitment to innovation, CelebrityAccess is once again pushing the boundaries to empower industry players with the tools they need to thrive.

Continual Evolution: CelebrityAccess has consistently expanded its functionality to meet the ever-changing needs of entertainment professionals. The introduction of these new analytics features marks yet another milestone in CelebrityAccess’s journey to provide a comprehensive and dynamic platform that caters to the diverse demands of the industry.

Expanded International Analytics: CelebrityAccess has upped its analytics game with the expansion of data from key emerging markets. Our analytics are featureful and comprehensive, yet simple to use and understand, making them an essential tool in the modern entertainment business. New additions include JioSaavn, the Indian streaming music service; Ganna, India’s largest subscription-based streaming service; Anghami, the largest streaming platform in the Arab language world; and Boomplay, the African streaming and download service.

Lightning-Fast Searches: CelebrityAccess has dramatically increased search speeds, ensuring that users can access critical information rapidly and efficiently.

Integrated Social Media Analytics: CelebrityAccess has seamlessly integrated social media analytics directly with artist records. This innovation enables users to gain a comprehensive view of an artist’s online presence, empowering them to strategize and tailor campaigns with precision.

Apple News Integration: As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and accessibility, CelebrityAccess has made significant strides by integrating our news content directly into the Apple News app. This integration widens the reach of our industry insights, ensuring that professionals can access essential updates conveniently.

A Trusted Resource: CelebrityAccess continues to be the go-to information provider for the entertainment industry. Counted among the sector’s leading companies, our data is utilized daily by industry leaders to drive informed decisions that propel success.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new analytics features to the entertainment community,” said Marc Gentilella, CelebrityAccess CEO. “Our mission has always been to provide industry professionals with the most advanced and comprehensive tools available. With these features, we’re taking another leap towards enabling our users to navigate the complexities of the industry with confidence.”

The launch of these analytics features reaffirms CelebrityAccess’s status as an industry leader, dedicated to supporting entertainment professionals with innovative solutions.

For more information on CelebrityAccess and its latest features, check out our new sizzle reel! (For the best viewing experience, play this video on a larger screen.)

Try our complimentary pro membership, on us, for one month! (No credit card needed!!)

To create your Complimentary Account, follow these instructions:

Go to https://www.celebrityaccess.com/enrollment/guest-enrollment/

Simply fill out the enrollment form and type the code comp/mg in the “How Did You Hear About Us” box.

When we receive your enrollment, we will activate your account. Let us know if you are interested in scheduling a one-on-one or group tour of CelebrityAccess, to show you the various tools that work best for your business focus.

Please feel free to reach out to us at sales2023@celebrityaccess.com if you have any questions or to arrange a free tour of CelebrityAccess.