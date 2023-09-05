Tom Jones Announces UK Arena Run

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) –Music legend Sir Tom Jones announced plans for a tour of the UK this fall.

Jones’ ‘Ages & Stages’ U.K. Arena Tour kicks off at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on December 14th, with additional shows scheduled throughout the month before wrapping at Manchester’s AO Arena on December 20th.

For the tour, Jones will perform fan favorites from across his career spanning more than six decades.

Jones is one of Britain’s best selling recording artists, selling more than 100 million records with 36 top ten hits. Jones has been honored with the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award and he is the recipient of multiple Grammys.

AGES & STAGES U.K. TOUR

Thurs 14th December – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

Sat 16th December – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

Sun 17th December – London – The O2

Tues 19th December – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

Weds 20th December – Manchester – AO Arena