Excision Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – DJ and producer Excision announced plans for a major with stops planned across North America, including shows in San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver, and Boston.

Produced by Live Nation and Insomniac, the tour kicks off at Navy Pier in Chicago on December 22nd and wraps at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on June 22nd.

“This is the biggest tour we’ve ever done, with over 50 dates, massive production, and an incredibly talented mix of artists joining us on every stop. I can’t wait to be able to reveal more. I’m excited to see all the Headbangers in their hometowns!” stated Jeff “Excision” Abel.

The tour follows Excision’s latest release “Bass To The Dome,” with Sullivan King which was released on August 25 via his label, Subsidia Records. The album is Excision’s seventh track release for 2023.

The support lineup for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.