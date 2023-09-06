Jonathan Carter Named COO Of APRA AMCOS

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australasian Performing Right Association and Australasian Mechanical Copyright Owners Society (APRA AMCOS) announced the promotion of Jonathan Carter to the post of Chief Operating Officer.

Carter, who joined APRA AMCOS in 2009, was named Head of Legal & Corporate Services in 2016, overseeing the development of the organization’s award-winning independent alternative dispute resolution facility Resolution Pathways.

In addition to his work at APRA AMCOS, he’s a non-executive director of a number of organizations in the broader creative sector, including the Australian Copyright Council, Support Act, and Screen rights. He also sits on the Global Legal & Policy Committee of CISAC, the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers, and is a past President of the Copyright Society of Australia.

“As my 15-year anniversary at APRA AMCOS quickly approaches, I can’t wait to embark on this new adventure. Fifteen years is a long time to work anywhere but I love this place and everything it stands for. Every day I go to work and help grow the social, cultural and commercial value that music brings to business and to life. I’m looking forward to all the challenges and opportunities this next chapter will no doubt bring,” Carter stated.

“I’m really excited for Jonathan to step into this new role and responsibility,” said Dean Ormston, Chief Executive APRA AMCOS. “Given our growth, size and strategic ambition, we need to look at how we’re going to operationalize and drive our strategic plan across the company, and similarly ensure we’re taking a holistic view in mitigating risk.”

“Jonathan will be critical in helping us collectively drive forward on our strategic plan,” Ormston added.