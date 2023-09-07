ASM Global To Operate The Henrico Sports & Events Center

GLEN ALEN, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm ASM Global has been selected to operate the brand-new Henrico Sports & Events Center when it opens at Virginia Center Commons in October.

ASM Global secured the contract from the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority board of directors in an initial five-year deal with the potential for an additional five-year extension.

Under the terms of the agreement, ASM Global will provide a range of services, from managing day-to-day operations, managing the box office during ticketed events, hiring vendors, maintenance, licensing and permits. ASM Global will also take point on food, beverages, and other concessions.

The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority will oversee scheduling to ensure that the facility is available to the community for events such as high school graduations, sports tournaments, and other events developed by the authority and its partners, including Richmond Region Tourism.

At the same time, ASM Global will leverage its reach to bring live events, concerts, family shows, and select sporting events to the facility, as well as fill off-peak time with local programming such as sports clinics, leagues, and camps, the company stated.

“The Henrico Sports & Events Center is already generating excitement among organizations and promoters, and ASM Global will only enhance the center’s reputation,” added Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority. “With the company also operating GreenCity Arena, we expect there will be opportunities to leverage these facilities to deliver great events and entertainment for our community.”

“ASM Global has more than 350 venues in its global portfolio, ranging from small theaters to large arenas, convention centers, and stadiums, many of which are comparable to the Henrico Sports & Events Center in terms of sports focus, audience capacity and square footage,” said Doug Thornton, executive vice president of stadiums, arenas and theaters for ASM Global. “Locally, we also operate Bon Secours Training Center, Altria Theater, and Dominion Energy Center for the City of Richmond; and recently we have been announced as the operating partner of the planned full-sized GreenCity Arena in Henrico County. Between our global experience and our stake in this region, we are confident that ASM is fully equipped to successfully manage this new venue; and we are excited at the level of potential of this partnership with the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority.”

The 185,000-square-foot facility, which is located on the site of the former Virginia Center Commons shopping mall, features an arena with a retractable roof with seating for 3,500 fans. Through 2024, 42 organizations have already scheduled 185 dates, including tournaments, practices, meetings and other events, ASM Global said.