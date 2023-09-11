The Blue Ridge Rock Festival Loses Its Final Two Days To Bad Weather

ALTON, VA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival were forced to cancel programming on Saturday and Sunday after the region was impacted by dangerous weather.

The four-day music festival took place at the Virginia International Raceway with a multi-genre lineup that included the likes of Slipknot, Death Punch, Megadeth, Pantera, Shinedown, and Danzig, among others.

The weather trouble for the festival started on its opening day on Thursday when hail and a powerful thunderstorm prompted the evacuation of the racetrack.

On Friday, the festival resumed but the approach of more dangerous weather forced organizers to pull the plug on programming for the festival’s final two days on Saturday and Sunday.

“With heavy hearts, due to this weekend’s continued severe weather, we must announce the cancellation of the final days of Blue Ridge Rock Festival,” organizers announced via social media on Saturday. “Your safety and well-being are our foremost concerns. We understand the disappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site.”

“This has been an agonizing turn of events for what was to be such a special weekend,” the statement continued, noting “There will be much more that we will unveil over the next few days. Rest assured, we will take care of you despite these difficult circumstances.”

Organizers said information regarding refunds will be made available early this week “when business re-opens.”

Following the cancellation, several artists, including Shinedown, Papa Roach, and viral country sensation Oliver Anthony performed an impromptu set for disappointed fans.