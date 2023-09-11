The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: “Dr. Oakley – Yukon Vet” – NatGeo Wild

A fascinating conversation with Dr. Oakley about her incredibly unique Vet practice. Michele is very open and fun about the challenges of treating a wide variety of animals, the mistakes she’s made in the wild (like the time she got chased up a tree by Bison she was treating), and how having her kids in the wild with her is the ULTIMATE “Bring Your Child To Work Day” experience. Michele gets emotional about a chance meeting when she was a child with Jane Goodall that changed her life. Dr. Oakley is doing important work and gives us a unique behind-the-scenes look at her practice, shooting her show, much more.