Aerosmith Postpones Multiple Shows After Steven Tyler Suffers Vocal Strain

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Aerosmith has postponed multiple shows on what has been billed as the band’s final tour while frontman Steven Tyler recovers from a damaged vocal cord.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” Tyler announced via social media on Monday.

The band has already provided an updated schedule for the impacted dates, with all remaining September shows rescheduled.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase.

Aerosmith is now scheduled to return to the road in time for their October 11th show at Tampa’s Amelie Arena.

RESCHEDULED DATES:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse