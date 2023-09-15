Country duo Dan + Shay shared the details for their upcoming The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, which is scheduled to hit the road in early 2024.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on February 29th with dates throughout the spring before concluding at TD Garden in Boston on April 13th.
The tour draws its name from the third track of Dan + Shay’s new album, which is quickly becoming a favorite with fans. The track is featured on Dan + Shay’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, which is due on September 15th via Warner Music Nashville.
Providing support for the tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters.
The full list of announced dates
Thu, Feb 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Mar 1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
Sat, Mar 2 -Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Thu, Mar 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Fri, Mar 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat, Mar 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu, Mar 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, Mar 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat, Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Wed, Mar 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Thu, Mar 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri, Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu, Apr 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri, Apr 5 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Apr 6 – Omaha, NE – CHI – Health Center Omaha
Sun, Apr 7 – Kansas City, MOT – Mobile Center
Thu, Apr 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri, Apr 12 -Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat, Apr 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden