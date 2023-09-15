Country duo Dan + Shay shared the details for their upcoming The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, which is scheduled to hit the road in early 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on February 29th with dates throughout the spring before concluding at TD Garden in Boston on April 13th.

The tour draws its name from the third track of Dan + Shay’s new album, which is quickly becoming a favorite with fans. The track is featured on Dan + Shay’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, which is due on September 15th via Warner Music Nashville.

Providing support for the tour will be acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector, and Hailey Whitters.

The full list of announced dates

Thu, Feb 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Mar 1 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, Mar 2 -Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu, Mar 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri, Mar 8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat, Mar 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu, Mar 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Mar 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat, Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Wed, Mar 20 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thu, Mar 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu, Apr 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri, Apr 5 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Apr 6 – Omaha, NE – CHI – Health Center Omaha

Sun, Apr 7 – Kansas City, MOT – Mobile Center

Thu, Apr 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri, Apr 12 -Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat, Apr 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden