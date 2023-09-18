Pablo Alborán Details His Upcoming U.S. Tour

MÁLAGA (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-nominated Spanish singer-songwriter and Latin pop artist Pablo Alborán announced plans for a brief U.S. tour in early 2024.

Produced by Live Nation, Alborán’s Tour La Cu4rta Hoja begins at The Pavilion Toyota Music Factory in Dallas on February 14th and concludes on March 7th with a show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Fusing traditional flamenco influences with modern Latin pop sensibilities, Alborán has developed a reputation as Spain’s top-selling artist for much of the last decade. He’s been awarded 43 Platinum records, starting in 2010 with his debut “Solamente Tú,” which went to number 1 in Spain.

Tickets for the tour begin with a presale on September 20th, followed by a general onsale which starts on September 22nd.

TOUR LA CU4RTA HOJA 2024 DATES:

Wed, Feb 14 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion Toyota Music Factory

Fri, Feb 16 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed, Feb 21 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Sat, Feb 24 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Wed, Feb 28 — Boston, MA — Orpheum Theatre

Thu, Mar 07 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle