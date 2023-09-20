Huntington Convention Center Of Cleveland Renews With ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – As it prepares to begin its second decade as one of the Midwest’s premier event spaces, Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland has renewed its management pact for five years with ASM Global, who began overseeing the venue shortly after its unveiling.

The convention center has welcomed over 2 million attendees and hosted the Republican National Convention, an NFL Draft, and both the MLB and NBA All-Star games, bringing visitors from across the United States and abroad.

ASM Global’s plans include the creation of a spectacular Sky Lounge that features a one-of-a-kind view of the renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Lake Erie. This exclusive space will be utilized to bring a new era of experience to convention centers.

Dan Hoffend, ASM Global’s executive vice president, convention centers, said, “Huntington is leading the way into the utilization of premium space for the entire industry.”

Reflecting on the decade of the center’s success with ASM Global, George Hillow, executive director of the Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation (CCCFDC), said, “We are thrilled to announce the continued partnership between CCCFDC and ASM Global. They’ve been a valued collaborator and, because of their outstanding contributions, has dramatically elevated the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. They’re the finest in the industry.”

Part of ASM Global’s corporate social-responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, the 475,000-square-foot, LEED Gold-certified convention center is a showcase for sustainability. It is designed to take advantage of the Earth’s geothermal and insulating properties, which helps naturally reduce heat loss and maintain steady temperatures. The center also features a 4-acre green rooftop, often used as an outdoor event space overlooking Lake Erie, and harvests organic produce – eggs and honey from its on-site farm. Food scraps are converted with the Grind2Energy system into energy to power homes.

Ron King, ASM Global’s GM, said, “Our plan is to bring in even more events; increase the room nights that visitors spend here; grow net revenue; and, in coming years, exceed the $100 million annual economic impact we’ve had in the region.”