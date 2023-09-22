Bea Miller Announced Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of her latest single, “Yours” with Sueco, rising pop star Bea Miller announced plans for a brief North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, Miller’s Gauche tour will hit 8 cities across North American, starting at the Paradise Rock Club in Boston on November 29th and concluding at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on December 15th.

The tour will also hit New York’s Irving Plaza, Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre and the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, among others.

Miller, a former X-Factor contestant, made a name for herself in 2020 when her hit “Feel Something” went viral. Since then, she’s accumulated more than 1.8 billion streams with hits such as “I Wanna Know,” with NOTD and “comethru” with Jeremy XZucker.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale (sign-up HERE) beginning Wednesday, September 27, followed by a general onsale two days later.

bea miller – gauche 2023 TOUR DATES:

Wed Nov 29 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Fri Dec 01 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Tue Dec 05 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Dec 06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Fri Dec 08 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Sun Dec 10 – Denver, CO – Marquis

Wed Dec 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Dec 15 – Los Angeles, CA – EL Rey Theatre