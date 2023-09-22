Deezer Raises Prices In Europe And The UK

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — For the second time in the last year, streaming service Deezer informed consumers that the cost of a monthly subscription to the service will be going up.

In a statement on its website, the company said: “From September 21st, 2023, prices are adjusted for all new premium and/or family subscriptions in France, UK, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. For our current premium and family subscribers in these countries, the changes in pricing will become effective at the earliest on the first billing period after October 24th, 2023.”

The price increase will see the platform’s users in France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands increase by one euro, from €10.99 to €11.99 per month. The changed European prices bring the premium monthly subscription price in line with what Deezer already charges in the U.K.

Deezer is also raising the price of its Family Plan in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands by €2/£2 to €19.99/£19.99 per month.

Pricing in the U.S., however, will remain as is for now at $10.99 per month for single individuals and $17.99 per month for a Family Plan.