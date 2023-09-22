Pantera Drops Out Of Aftershock 2023

SACRAMENTO (CelebrityAccess) — Danny Wimmer Presents, organizers of California’s Aftershock Festival announced that heavy metal legends Pantera have dropped out of the lineup for 2023, citing unforeseen circumstances.

Pantera sang a similar tune on their own social media, announcing that they would not be appearing due to “circumstances beyond our control” but did not provide any additional information.

They are also scheduled to appear as headliners at DWP’s Louder Than Life in Louisville this weekend and as of press time, are still on the schedule for that event.

DWP’s Aftershock 2023 is scheduled to take place at Sacramento’s Discovery Park from October 5-8. Along with Stone Temple Pilots, the heavy metal-focused music festival’s lineup also includes Incubus, Avenged Sevenfold, The Cult, Tool, Korn, Godsmack, and Guns N’ Roses, among others.