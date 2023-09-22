VNUE To Launch A Sports Division, Collective Sports Agency’s Quenton Brown and Brian Donaldson Join VNUE’s Advisory Board

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music technology company VNUE announced that Collective Sports Agency has joined the company’s Advisory Board with plans to assist in the launch of a new sports division.

Collective Sports Agency, including managing directors Quenton Brown and Brian Donaldson, advises some of the leading athletes in modern sports, along with prominent sports family offices.

As part of the deal with VNUE, both Brown and Donaldson will take a leadership role in the formation of a new sports division, collaborating with VNUE CEO Zach Bair and other members of the company’s management team.

The new sports division will seek to create deals with high-profile athletes and other influencers such as musicians to help drive revenue across VNUE’s various platforms, the company said.

“VNUE’s technology easily translates to the sporting world,” said Bair. “We have always seen parallels and opportunities with sports, such as with our StageIt live streaming platform as well as our pending metaverse project, and we are thrilled that Quenton and his firm have decided to partner with us on this exciting venture. We believe we can bring a lot of added value to the players and help them connect with fans in new and unique ways, and at the same time, we can mutually benefit by working together with our respective brands.”

“VNUE is the ideal company in the marketplace, one that we can strategically position for rapid growth within the sports and entertainment industry,” said Quenton Brown. “VNUE’s cutting-edge technology holds the potential to bring substantial value to companies, brands, and individuals within our extensive Collective Agency network.”

Additionally, Brown and Donaldson will collaborate with Victoria Vo, Founder of Haute International, to guide the creation process of new games for the metaverse, some of which will feature sports and entertainment figures who will also interact with fans during gameplay experiences.

“As we embark on this exciting journey with VNUE, our goal is to merge and bridge the gap between technology and the dynamic worlds of sports and entertainment,” said Vo, “Together, we will curate elite and innovative experiences that connect fans, athletes, and artists in ways that were once unimaginable, all while leveraging the power of strategic partnerships and technology to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible.”