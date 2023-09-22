Jack Harlow Named SESAC’s Songwriter Of The Year For The Third Year In A Row

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — For the third year in a row, rapper Jack Harlow has been recognized as SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year.

Harlow received the honor during an awards ceremony at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles on September 19th, marking the second year in a row that the SESAC has hosted the event in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by numerous music industry luminaries, including Bryan-Michael Cox, Dixson, Papiyerr, Dontae Winslow, and Kenyon Dixon, among others.

Harlow took home the award for Songwriter of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for his hit “First Class.”

Other winners for the night included Sony Music Publishing, which was named Publisher of the Year after publishing a string of hits in 2022 that included Harlow’s “First Class,” “We Go Up” recorded by Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign, “Count Me Out” recorded by Kendrick Lamar, and “Mercury” recorded by Steve Lacy, among many others.

Other writers who were recognized during the event include Daniel Lopatin, who took home four awards for his work with The Weeknd; Dez Wright, for his work with Young Thug and Drake; and Jimmy Napes for songs he wrote with Sam Smith.

The show was opened by SESAC President & COO, Scott Jungmichel and Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling, as well as VP, Creative Services Mario Prins and AVP, Creative Ops & Admin, Diana Akin Scarfo and the event was hosted by songwriter Tamara Jade.