Rick Cordella Tapped To Helm NBC Sports

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — NBCUniversal announced the promotion of executive Rick Cordella to the role of President, NBC Sports.

In his new role at the broadcaster, Cordella will take the lead on all aspects of NBC Sports’ brands and platforms, including NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, Golf Channel, NBC Sports Digital as well as sports businesses GolfNow and SportsEngine.

Cordella will also collaborate with NBC’s local affiliates on regional sports network strategy while overseeing sports on Peacock, NBC’s live-streaming platform. He will report to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group.

“Rick has been at the epicenter of NBC Sports for years with a proven track record of growth and innovation across platforms, particularly our flagship NBC network as well as Peacock, where he helped architect our leadership role in sports and streaming,” Lazarus said. “Rick will oversee the evolution of our business as we continue to offer the best experiences and content to our viewers, as well as be the best partner to leagues and rights holders.”

Cordella has been at NBC since 2006 in a variety of roles, most recently serving as President, Programming, NBC Sports, and Peacock Sports, where he led NBCU’s sports programming strategy across broadcast, cable and streaming and oversaw sports betting, sports fantasy and related efforts.

He also did stints as Peacock’s Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer, among other roles.

Apart from NBC, Cordella has held senior roles at Fantasy Sports, where he managed NBC Sports’ fantasy sports properties, including Rotoworld.com, Allstarstats.com and Sandbox.com.

Cordella graduated from Providence College and was a member of the Providence Friar men’s basketball team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight in 1997. He holds an MBA from Boston College.