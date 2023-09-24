Bob Dylan Plays Surprise Set At Farm Aid

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Music fans at Farm Aid were treated to a special surprise when Bob Dylan dropped in for a surprise performance at the music festival and benefit concert.

According to USA Today, there was a sold-out crowd of 22,000 at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday night as Bob Dylan took the stage, performing in a black suit and white shoes, despite it being well after Labor Day.

The set was brief, with Dylan performing just three of his signature hits – “Maggie’s Farm,” “Positively 4th Street” and “Ballad of a Thin Man,” before Farm Aid co-founder Willie Nelson took the stage to close out the festival with his own headlining set.

For his appearance, Dylan played electric guitar and was backed by several members of the late rock legend Tom Petty’s band The Heartbreakers, including – guitarist Mike Campbell, keyboard Belmont Tench, and drummer Steve Ferron. Dylan was also joined by several members of Campbell’s band, the Dirty Knobs.

The previously unannounced performance was the first time Bob Dylan has performed at Farm Aid since the annual fundraising concert’s inaugural year in 1985 when he was also backed by members of The Heartbreakers.

Check out this fan-made video of Dylan performing ‘Maggie’s Farm’ at Farm Aid 2023.