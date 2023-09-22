André Bishop To Step Down As Producing Artistic Director At Lincoln Center Theater

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — André Bishop, the longtime artistic director of the Lincoln Center Theater announced plans to step down from his leadership role at the end of the theater’s 2024-25 season.

The Lincoln Center Theater Board of Directors will launch a search for a successor for Bishop to ensure a seamless transition, the organization said.

Bishop has served as Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater since 2013 but first joined the organization as Artistic Director in 1992.

Over the course of his career at the performing arts institution, Bishop won numerous accolades, including 15 Tony Awards for Lincoln Center Theater productions.

“André has accomplished so much and touched so many. His leadership and artistic vision can be credited for Lincoln Center Theater’s longstanding success and impact, and our high stature among the preeminent not-for-profit performing arts organizations in America,” said Kewsong Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lincoln Center Theater. “On behalf of the Board, I express our deepest gratitude for his devotion, insight, and care in guiding the institution. As Lincoln Center Theater prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, we look forward to continuing in the tradition André helped establish and welcome new leadership to guide the next era of achievement and growth.”