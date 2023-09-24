Usher To Headline The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The NFL and their partners Apple Music and Roc Nation announced that R&B legend Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime show next year when it takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the Big Game on February 11.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books.”

While this will be Usher’s first time as the headline act for the Super Bowl Halftime show, he’s no stranger to the stage and previously supported the Black-Eyed Peas during their headlining performance in 2011.

As the New York Times noted, Usher has been the focus of rumors around the high-profile Half Time show after he extended his residency at Park MGM which he launched in 2022.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance as part of a deal they signed with the NFL in 2019 to improve the Halftime show.