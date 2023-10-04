Jason Klein Confirmed As CEO At Anthem Entertainment

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-faceted independent music company Anthem Entertainment announced multiple new hires and promotions across the leadership teams of its music publishing and recorded music divisions.

The new additions include the confirmation of interim CEO Jason Klein to continue as the company’s permanent Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his appointment, Jason held the role of Senior Vice-President, Legal & Business Affairs, and General Manager for Anthem’s Canadian operations and has served as interim CEO since January.

“I appreciate being given the opportunity to lead this great company into its next era with the support of an incredible team,” says Klein. “It’s a privilege to be custodian of such an extraordinary catalog of songs and recordings, to be in a position to support the careers and work of an outstanding roster of songwriters, and to lead the dedicated team of people that make this company exceptional. Anthem is poised to become one of the world’s most impactful independent music companies, driving value for our writers and investors while making a positive and lasting mark in our industry and communities. I’m very excited for the future!”

Anthem also announced that Sal Fazzari has been appointed permanent Chief Financial Officer following his interim appointment to the role earlier this year. Previously, Fazzari served as Vice-President Finance and held senior roles in Acquisitions and Royalty Administration.

“I’m very grateful to be part of this world-class team. Anthem has thrived because of the amazing people at its core – from our songwriters and artists to our staff,” says Fazzari. “I am beyond pleased to see a number of our team members who have played an integral part in the evolution of Anthem be elevated to these deserving roles and excited to welcome new executives who will help take Anthem to the next level. I look forward to bringing our vision to life and am thrilled for this new chapter!”

Other leadership shifts include Tom Leighton, who has been promoted to VP, Licensing, and Noah Dewey, who is moving into a new role as VP, Creative.

In Anthem’s legal division, Adrian Battiston has been promoted to VP, Legal & Business Affairs, Amanda Dworetsky has been promoted to Senior Director, Legal & Business Affairs, and Jennifer Correia was named Senior Director, Legal & Canadian Operations.

Andrew Jamal has been tapped as Director, Business Development, leading Anthem’s acquisitions team, as Ryan Cain joins the company as Director of Marketing & Communications for Anthem Entertainment.

Additionally, Stephanie Haas rejoins the company as VP of Human Resources.

Along with the round of promotions, Gilles Godard will continue to serve as President of Anthem’s Nashville-based music publishing operation and Courtney Crist will continue as Director, Creative.

“I have had the privilege to be part of this company for the last 16 years and couldn’t be more excited about the new executive team and the entire Anthem organization,” says Godard. “Anthem is a world-class music publisher with very talented people, and we have a real opportunity to grow it to the next level with Jason as our new CEO. I am proud to be part of this new leadership team!”

Anthem’s production music group continues to be led by JD Adams (5 Alarm Music), along with Brian Wahlund (Jingle Punks) and Gareth Owen (Cavendish Music). Anthem’s London-based subsidiary business, Compact Media Group, continues to be led by Mark Rowland.